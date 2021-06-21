Varsho started at catcher and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Dodgers.

Varsho was called up Sunday as the corresponding roster move after the Diamondbacks placed Carson Kelly (wrist) on the injured list. He moved to center field later in the game. Kelly suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely be out through the All-Star break. That opens an opportunity for Varsho to seize consistent at-bats. He's hit well in the minors but owns a .586 OPS in 146 career MLB at-bats. With Arizona currently in a 17-game losing streak and going nowhere, it may behoove the organization to let Varsho establish himself as the primary catcher.