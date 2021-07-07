Varsho started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Varsho had been part of the tandem along with Stephen Vogt filling in for the injured Carson Kelly (wrist) at catcher but moved to the outfield Tuesday. The Diamondbacks selected the contract of catcher Bryan Holaday over the weekend, giving the team three capable catchers, which makes it possible to give Varsho more hitting opportunities as an outfielder. Varsho, who has expanded his resume to include outfield in recent years, is batting .141 (10-for-71) over 30 games in 2021.