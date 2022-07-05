Varsho went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco.

Varsho delivered the final three runs for the Diamondbacks, giving them a comfortable cushion in the late innings. Lately, if runners get on base in front of him, Varsho is driving them in: the outfielder has 10 RBI over the last eight games. Varsho now has 38 RBI over 73 contests, tying the career high set last season in 95 games.