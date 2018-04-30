Varsho recorded a season-high three hits -- including his third home run of the campaign -- for High-A Visalia in the club's 9-1 win over Inland Empire on Sunday.

Varsho fell a triple shy of the cycle in the contest, elevating his season line to .294/.407/.500 in the process. Along with his achievements at the plate, Varsho has been active on the bases, nabbing five steals in seven attempts. If the athletic backstop is able to maintain his current level of play for the next couple of months, he could earn a promotion to Double-A Jackson before season's end.