Varsho went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run as the Diamondbacks fell 7-4 to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Varsho extended Arizona's lead to 4-1 in the seventh with a two-run homer off Los Angeles reliever Scott Alexander but failed to do anything productive otherwise. The homer was the versatile rookie's first of the season and he enters the All-Star break with a dismal .143/.250/.214 slash line in 35 games but should receive ample opportunity to showcase his potential.