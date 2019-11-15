Varsho suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain and will spend the next two weeks in a walking boot before being re-evaluated, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Varsho suffered the injury during an international tournament in Japan, and he had to be helped off the field immediately following an awkward slide at second base. While he'll have plenty of time to return to health before spring training, the team will get a better idea of his availability moving forward after he's re-evaluated.