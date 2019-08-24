Varsho has started two games in center field this week for Double-A Jackson, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks still like Varsho as a catcher, but they also know he's an athlete that can handle other positions. "We just feel like we have an athlete that we're going to want to expose to different places on the diamond," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. "And he rakes. It's about giving him every opportunity in the future to impact our major-league roster." The timing of this experiment coincides with Carson Kelly's emergence as a major-league catcher, something Hazen acknowledged has "changed things a little bit." If Kelly mans the position as the primary starter and Varsho is hitting -- he has an .899 OPS over 102 games at Jackson -- it makes sense to find another position for him in the DH-less National League.