Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Diversifying defensive portfolio
Varsho has started two games in center field this week for Double-A Jackson, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks still like Varsho as a catcher, but they also know he's an athlete that can handle other positions. "We just feel like we have an athlete that we're going to want to expose to different places on the diamond," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. "And he rakes. It's about giving him every opportunity in the future to impact our major-league roster." The timing of this experiment coincides with Carson Kelly's emergence as a major-league catcher, something Hazen acknowledged has "changed things a little bit." If Kelly mans the position as the primary starter and Varsho is hitting -- he has an .899 OPS over 102 games at Jackson -- it makes sense to find another position for him in the DH-less National League.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: OPS leader in Southern League•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Piles up seven hits in twin bill•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Back in action at Visalia•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Begins rehabbing in Arizona League•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Suffers fractured hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Delivers three hits Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...