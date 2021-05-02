Varsho went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 14-6 loss to the Rockies.
Varsho entered midgame and played three innings in center field. Since being called up last Wednesday, Varsho has appeared in all four games as midgame substitution or pinch hitter, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored.
