Varsho was named the Minor League Player of the Year for the Diamondbacks' organization, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Varsho hit .301/.378/.520 with 18 home runs and 21 steals at Double-A Jackson. The Diamondbacks began to diversify the young catcher, who was exposed to center field late in the season. The 22-year-old is expected to move up to Triple-A Reno in 2020 and perhaps continue the experimentation at positions other than catcher, as the Diamondbacks appear to be happy with the development of Carson Kelly behind the dish in MLB. The organization feels Varsho is a good enough athlete to handle multiple positions, including second base.