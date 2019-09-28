Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Earns organizational honors
Varsho was named the Minor League Player of the Year for the Diamondbacks' organization, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Varsho hit .301/.378/.520 with 18 home runs and 21 steals at Double-A Jackson. The Diamondbacks began to diversify the young catcher, who was exposed to center field late in the season. The 22-year-old is expected to move up to Triple-A Reno in 2020 and perhaps continue the experimentation at positions other than catcher, as the Diamondbacks appear to be happy with the development of Carson Kelly behind the dish in MLB. The organization feels Varsho is a good enough athlete to handle multiple positions, including second base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Diversifying defensive portfolio•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: OPS leader in Southern League•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Piles up seven hits in twin bill•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Back in action at Visalia•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Begins rehabbing in Arizona League•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Suffers fractured hand•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...