Varsho batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Rockies.

Varsho extended his hitting streak to four games with multiple hits in the last two. The prospect looked overmatched early on, but Varsho has a respectable .851 OPS over his last 61 at-bats. Like many players in MLB this season, Varsho bypassed Triple-A on the way to his major-league debut. It's unclear if the Diamondbacks feel he can open 2021 in the majors, but he does not appear to have a everyday position waiting for him. Carson Kelly blocks him at catcher, his natural position, and will the organization trust him as an everyday center fielder after getting exposure to that position sporadically over the last two seasons?