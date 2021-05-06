Varsho will initially be used in the outfield, as the Diamondbacks want him to focus on one position for now, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Varsho came up through the ranks as a catcher and added outfield to his resume the last couple of seasons as a path to playing time in the majors. During Tuesday's game, the athletic Varsho pinch ran for the slower-footed Carson Kelly, then stayed in the game in center field while Stephen Vogt took over behind the plate. "He can catch," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He will catch, when there's a need, but I told him while he's up here, still getting familiar with the big-league environment, let's just focus on a couple of things in the outfield and not necessarily worry about jumping into a full time or a part-time catching role." Since being called up, Varsho has appeared in all seven of Arizona's games, making one start in right field and otherwise serving as a pinch hitter or runner off the bench.