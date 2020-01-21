Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Gets camp invite
Varsho (ankle) was invited to the Diamondbacks' big-league camp on Tuesday.
Varsho spent 2019 with Double-A Jackson, hitting .301/.378/.520 with 18 homers and 21 steals, quite a unique skill set for a catcher. He'll presumably need som seasoning at the Triple-A level before being considered for a big-league roster spot. He sprained his ankle at an international tournament in Japan in November, though it's not clear that the issue will continue to affect him this spring.
