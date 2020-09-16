Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory versus the Angels.
Varsho made his only hit in the contest count, slugging a 426-foot shot to right field in the second inning. The versatile rookie is hitting only .152 on the campaign, but he has flashed his potential as a power-speed threat with three homers and three stolen bases across 74 plate appearances.
