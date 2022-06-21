Varsho was back in the lineup Monday after being held out of Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He started in right field, batted leadoff, and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 4-1 loss to San Diego.

Varsho sustained a left heel injury during Saturday's game, which was the reason he did not play Sunday's series finale against the Twins. The catcher/outfielder has hit safely in 10 of 12 contests, going 13-for-49 with a home run, three doubles, six RBI, a stolen base and five runs scored.