Varsho suffered an ankle injury earlier this week while playing in an international tournament in Japan, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

He had to be helped off the field after sliding awkwardly into second base. Farm director Mike Bell said the team believes it is a sprain and not a fracture, but if it is a sprain, it seems like it might be a Grade 2 or Grade 3 sprain, just based on the video of the injury. He should be considered questionable for the start of spring training.