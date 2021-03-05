Varsho played center field and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Angels.

Varsho made his first spring appearance in the outfield. If he's to make the Opening Day roster, Varsho will need to have position versatility, as Carson Kelly and Stephen Vogt will be the top backstops. The Diamondbacks began exposing the 24-year-old prospect to the outfield in 2019, and he played 19 games between left and center field last season. He's yet to appear in right field, where Arizona has a need after Kole Calhoun underwent knee surgery. He's expected to miss time early in the regular season.