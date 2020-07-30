Varsho will be promoted to the Diamondbacks, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Diamondbacks have yet to officially announce the transaction, but it sounds like the well-regarded 24-year-old is close to making his major-league debut. He spent all of the 2019 season at Double-A, slashing .301/.378/.520 with 18 homers and 21 steals in 108 games. Varsho figures to fill a reserve role during his time with the big club, seeing time at catcher and possibly in the outfield.

More News