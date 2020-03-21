Varsho batted .250 (3-for-12) with one extra-base hit and two walks over eight Cactus League games.

The Diamondbacks talked about exposing Varsho to outfield during spring games, but Arizona's fifth-ranked prospect was used at catcher only (plus once as a pinch hitter). The 23-year-old is likely to start the season at Triple-A Reno, where it is presumed the organization will further develop a second position for him. He's still a catcher in the eyes of management, but with the 25-year-old Carson Kelly locked in at catcher and under control through 2024, the team will want to find a home for Varsho's bat and baserunning. That could happen as soon as 2020, when Kelly and Stephen Vogt will be the top two backstops.