Varsho started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over Colorado.

Varsho was part of a three-batter, extra-base-hit uprising that produced four runs and sealed the win for the Diamondbacks. After Stephen Vogt tripled in two runs, Josh Rojas and Varsho followed with RBI doubles. This was Varsho's first start since being called up, but he has appeared in every game. With Kole Calhoun (hamstring) on the injured list and estimated to be out for six-to-eight weeks, there's room for Varsho in right field, although Rojas started there the first four games without Calhoun. Varsho can also play center field, where the Diamondbacks are operating without Ketel Marte (hamstring) and Tim Locastro (finger), the latter of which is expected back on the road trip that begins Tuesday.