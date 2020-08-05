Varsho started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.
Varsho made his first start since being called up and first start of his MLB career. The catching prospect added outfield to his resume over the last two seasons, which gives him a greater opportunity for at-bats in the majors. Thus far, he's hitless in five at-bats.
