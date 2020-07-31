Varsho recorded a walk during his only at-bat Thursday against the Dodgers.
With the Diamondbacks trailing by three, Varsho came into the ninth inning to pinch hit for Jake Lamb. The 24-year-old rookie displayed his discipline in drawing a two-out walk off Pedro Baez. He then advanced to second due to defensive indifference, nearly grabbing his first career stolen base. Varsho, who was making his MLB debut after getting called up ahead of Thursday's game, spent the 2019 campaign at Double-A, hitting .301/.378/.520 with 18 home runs and 21 stolen bases across 108 games. He is expected to fill in at catcher and in the outfield.
