Varsho started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Varsho started in right field for the second time in his last four Cactus League appearances, as the Diamondbacks audition outfielders to replace Kole Calhoun (knee) who will miss the start of the regular season. Varsho is being considered along with Trayce Thompson and Pavin Smith. Varsho has more experience in center field while Smith added outfield to his defensive profile within the last year. Thompson is the most experienced in the outfield, but he's a non-roster invitee.