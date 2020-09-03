Varsho started in center field and went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Varsho made his third consecutive start and second straight in center field. The Diamondbacks traded Starling Marte to the Marlins, so they'll use Varsho in center field where he can get developmental plate appearances during the month of September. He has four hits in 33 at-bats (.121) with two doubles.