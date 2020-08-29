Varsho isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Varsho will take a seat once again with David Peralta resting his legs as the designated hitter. Varsho has been cold at the plate during his time in the majors, and his playing time as the designated hitter has been slipping recently.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Still out Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Situated on bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Starts in LF•