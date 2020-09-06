Varsho is not in Sunday's lineup against the Giants.
Varsho has become a regular in the Arizona lineup and has collected three hits -- including a home run and three RBI -- across his last eight at-bats. However, he'll retreat to the bench Sunday, with Kole Calhoun serving as the designated hitter and batting second in his place.
