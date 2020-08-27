Varsho isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies.
Varsho has seen limited playing time for the Diamondbacks recently, and he'll take a seat once again Thursday. Andy Young will serve as the designated hitter in his place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Still out Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Situated on bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Starts in LF•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Makes first start•