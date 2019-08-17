Varsho has a league-leading .897 OPS for Double-A Jackson in the Southern League.

Varsho has picked up the pace since the middle of July, slashing .361/.442/.735 with seven home runs, six doubles, two triples and 16 RBI over 23 games. That kind of hitting along with his speed -- Varsho's stolen 18 bases (caught four times) -- makes him an intriguing prospect at catcher. He's produced well enough at the dish to earn a promotion to Triple-A Reno.

