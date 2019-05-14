Varsho went 7-for-9 with three doubles for Double-A Jackson while starting in both halves of Monday's doubleheader with Mobile.

Varsho was behind the plate for all seven innings of the first game, then served as Jackson's designated hitter in the nightcap. After the seven-hit performance, Varsho's season line now rests at .295/.375/.505. With five home runs already under his belt, Varsho is nearly halfway to last season's total of 12, which he compiled between two levels.