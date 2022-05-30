Varsho (shoulder) went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Varsho was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight game, but a ninth-inning pinch hit appearance is a positive sign that he could rejoin the starting nine Monday against Atlanta. Jose Herrera filled in at catcher and had a pair of hits in three at-bats.
