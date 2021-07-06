Varsho is starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Rockies.
Varsho has seen substantial time behind the dish with Carson Kelly (wrist) on the injured list. He'll move to center field Tuesday to fill in for the injured Ketel Marte (hamstring) as Stephen Vogt catches Merrill Kelly.
