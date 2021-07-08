Varsho isn't in the lineup Thursday against Colorado.
Varsho will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games after he went 1-for-6 with an RBI and two walks across his last two appearances. Bryan Holaday will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
