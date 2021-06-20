The Diamondbacks recalled Varsho from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Arizona placed top catcher Carson Kelly (wrist) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, but Varsho could be in line to serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 backstop behind Stephen Vogt while he's up with the big club. The 24-year-old is still considered a work in progress defensively at catcher, so Arizona may prefer to have him operate as more of a utility player who can fill in behind the plate on the occasions Vogt requires rest. Varsho has yet to find much success as a hitter at the big-league level, contributing a .183/.270/.331 slash line across 159 career plate appearances.
