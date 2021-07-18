Varsho went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.
Varsho has successfully recorded a steal on both of his attempts this season. The backup catcher/outfielder has a meager .148/.257/.216 slash line with one home run, seven RBI and nine runs scored through 101 plate appearances.
