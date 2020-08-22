site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Remains sidelined Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Varsho isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
Varsho will remain situated on the bench for a fourth consecutive game after a slow start to his major-league career. Kevin Cron will serve as the designated hitter Saturday.
