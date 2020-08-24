Varsho started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Giants.
Varsho was given a four-game break from the starting lineup before returning Sunday. While others in the Diamondbacks' batting order have slumped in the past week, Varsho has been in a swoon since he was called up, batting just .136 (3-for-22).
