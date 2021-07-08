The Diamondbacks will make Varsho's development a focus over the second half of the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "At this point, with where we're at, I think growing a guy like 'Varsh,' that's the daily goal," Diamondbacks co-hitting coach Rick Short said. "Growing guys like him and continuing conversations to get him better."

The organization has seen the steps taken by Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith with consistent at-bats, so those two are the model for Varsho, who is hitting .149 with a .439 OPS through 84 plate appearances. There's reason to believe he may be unlucky, as Statcast indicates he should be batting 66 points higher and his BABIP stands at .208, but he admits to timing issues at the plate. He's hit well at every stop in the minors, so the club his hopeful the catcher/outfielder will work it out.