Varsho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Varsho had started in just three of the last eight games, and he'll now return to the minors after Carson Kelly (toe) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During Varsho's stint on the major-league roster, he hit .171 with three doubles, six runs and two RBI in 24 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Focusing on outfield•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Makes first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Doubles in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Summoned to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Snaps hitless streak•