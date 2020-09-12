Varsho isn't starting Saturday against the Mariners.
Varsho will play a bench role for the second consecutive game after going 2-for-13 with a home run and two RBI over his last four appearances. Eduardo Escobar will rest his legs as the designated hitter Saturday with Wyatt Mathisen starting at third base.
