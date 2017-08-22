Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Slugs two more homers Monday

Varsho went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double and three RBI for short-season Hillsboro on Monday.

It was quite the memorable day for Varsho, who slugged a two-run blast in the first inning, caught a glimpse of the solar eclipse passing through Oregon, and then homered again in his final at-bat of the contest. The 10 total bases were Varsho's most as a professional, and helped boost his line with Hillsboro to .307/.358/.503 across 176 plate appearances. The 21-year-old catcher looks like he's ready for full-season ball, but it's uncertain if he'll receive a promotion before the 2017 campaign concludes.