Varsho started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the White Sox.

Varsho snapped a hitless streak of 22 at-bats and is hitting just .143 in Cactus League play. The start in right field was his third, as the Diamondbacks evaluate candidates to potentially fill in for Kole Calhoun (knee) who could miss first two weeks of the season. On that front, Varsho misjudged a fly ball that turned into a triple, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.