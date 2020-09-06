Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.
Varsho's seventh-inning homer was memorable for a couple of reasons. It was the first one of his major league career, and the ball landed on the fly in McCovey Cove. He became the first visiting player in the ballpark's 21-year history to hit his first career homer into the water for a "splash hit." The start was Varsho's sixth consecutive: three in center field, two at catcher and one at designated hitter.
