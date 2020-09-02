Varsho started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

This was the first game after Arizona traded center fielder Starling Marte, although it's uncertain if the rookie will be the primary starter there. He's a catching prospect first and could play there. Tim Locastro, who started in left field in place of a resting David Peralta, is also in the mix for at-bats in center. Second baseman Ketel Marte, who was the primary center fielder in 2019, may also see time. Varsho has one hit in the last 15 at-bats, but the Diamondbacks, losers in 11 of the last 12 games, aren't about competing for the postseason in 2020. Giving plate appearances to a player like Varsho is how they will operate over September.