Varsho started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

One offshoot of Jake Lamb's slow start (2-for-29) is that the DH spot is a rotation of regulars that get a break from playing the field. That was the case Friday when left fielder David Peralta was given an off day from the field, so Varsho made his third start of the season (second in LF). The prospect is 2-for-13 with a double, a walk and two runs scored over seven games.