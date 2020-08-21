site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Still out Friday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 21, 2020
Varsho isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Varsho will take a seat for the third consecutive game after going 3-for-20 to begin his major-league career. Christian Walker will serve as the designated hitter for the series opener against the Giants.
