Varsho went 2-for-5 with a run, a run batted in, a strikeout and a stolen base in his debut for High-A Visalia.

The toolsy catcher hit fifth for the Rawhide against Rancho Cucamonga, wasting little time showing off his impressive athleticism and hitting ability. He should put up impressive numbers in the hitter-friendly California League this year, possibly flirting with a 20/20 season, which would really propel him up prospect rankings.