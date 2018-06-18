Varsho was diagnosed Monday with a fractured hamate bone in his hand, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Varsho, one of the team's top prospects, was hitting .290/.377/.467 for High-A Visalia before suffering the injury Thursday, resulting in his placement on the 7-day disabled list a day later. The Diamondbacks are still determining if surgery is necessary, leaving his timetable for a return murky. Consider him out indefinitely for the time being.