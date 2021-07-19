Varsho went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Varsho stole his second base in as many games, giving him three for the season. He hasn't thrilled much at the plate -- .144 average and .478 OPS -- but the Diamondbacks will be giving him a good look over the second half. When Carson Kelly returns from his wrist injury, expect Varsho to get starts in the outfield and more opportunity to show off his athleticism. As recently as 2019, he stole 21 bases in Double-A.