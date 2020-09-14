Varsho started at catcher and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

After a second-inning walk, Varsho promptly stole second base then third base as part of a double-steal with fellow prospect Pavin Smith. Once again, the Diamondbacks' lineup had a healthy contingent of young players trying to put themselves on the radar for 2021. Varsho's hitting just .145 over 26 games with two home runs, five RBI and three steals.