Varsho isn't starting Friday's game against the Cubs.
Varsho will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games. Bryan Holaday will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Deposits first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Receives breather Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Second-half project•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Could play more outfield•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Playing outfield Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Walks twice in loss•