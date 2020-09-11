Varsho started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.
Varsho made his ninth start in the last 10 games as the Diamondbacks use this lost season as a way to evaluate prospects and players recently acquired at the trade deadline. During that stretch, he's started in left field, center field, designated hitter and catcher. Varsho's batting just .147 (5-for-34) over this recent run with two home runs and five RBI.
